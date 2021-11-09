Search for missing kayaker underway near Everett’s Jetty Island

Several agencies are searching for a kayaker who is reportedly in distress.

EVERETT, Wash. — Crews are searching for a kayaker who is reportedly in distress off Jetty Island in North Everett.

A kayak was located without an occupant Tuesday afternoon, according to the Everett Fire Department.

Everett Fire and the Everett Police Department have several boats searching for the kayaker. The U.S. Coast Guard is also on scene with a helicopter.

The search is underway as severe weather moves through western Washington. Heavy rain, hail and strong winds blasted the region Tuesday. Several Tornado Warnings were issued for parts of the Kitsap Peninsula around noon but were canceled.

About five agencies are responding to the distressed kayaker, including the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office's marine unit and Tulalip authorities, according to Everett Fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.