Power outages, downed trees hit Puget Sound region amid severe winds

Snohomish, King and Pierce counties are under a Wind Advisory until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

SEATTLE — With blustering winds moving through western Washington Monday night through Tuesday, power outages, downed trees and downed electrical wires have been reported around the Puget Sound region.

As of 10 a.m., nearly 10,000 customers throughout Seattle were experiencing power outages, with most of those being around the northeast part of the city.

Clumped around NE 75th Street east of Interstate 5, there were at least 7,000 customers who had lost power, according to the Seattle City Light (SCL) outage map.

Another outage in West Seattle was affecting at least 5,300 customers but had come down to around 900 customers as of 10 a.m.

Puget Sound Energy was showing about 117 active outages, with more than 14,000 customers impacted as of 10 a.m. Most outages appear to be around central King and Pierce counties, with some outages in the eastern part of King County being caused by downed trees and vegetation.

Multiple schools in the region were also forced to cancel class Tuesday. For a full list of school closures, click here.

Downed trees have also been causing road closures throughout the morning. A downed tree across Lake City Way NE is expected to keep the north- and southbound lanes closed between NE 95th and 98th streets until Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

REMINDER: Downed tree at Lake City Way and also Ravenna Ave NE. All NB and SB lanes are blocked from NE 95th St to NE 98th St. Use caution and seek alternate routes. — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) November 9, 2021

Another downed tree is reportedly blocking lanes on 5th Avenue N and Valley Street, according to SDOT.

A downed tree in northeast Seattle is blocking all lanes of NE 75th Street between 38th Ave NE and 40th Ave NE.

UPDATE: NE 75th St EB & EB closure has been adjusted to NE 38th Ave NE - 40th Ave NE. Use alternate routes. All NB & SB lanes open on 40th Ave NE. — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) November 9, 2021

In Renton, multiple trees were brought down at Bremerton Avenue NE and NE 4th Street. One tree even fell on the roof of a nearby apartment complex. Bremerton Avenue NE is closed while crews work to remove the fallen trees.

In the north Sound, State Route 11 was closed as of 7:45 a.m. just south of Larrabee State Park due to downed trees.

Power lines are also being brought down, which is expected to cause further outages throughout the day.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to a residential fire after wires came down and smoke was observed in the area of 40th Avenue NE and NE 70th Street.

7300 block of 39th Ave NE: Crews report multiple wires down near the residence and smoke coming from the front side of the home. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) November 9, 2021

Crews were able to put water on the fire before another fire in a nearby residential building was reported. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames a short time later.

Investigators said that the house fire was accidental and likely caused by the downed wires. There were no injuries, and the home was not occupied at the time of the fire.

SCL is responding to secure the wires.

Winds are only expected to get worse throughout the day Tuesday, with the strongest gust hitting through the I-5 corridor around midday. Drivers should be aware of road conditions before heading out and look out for cleanup and repair crews.