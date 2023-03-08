Linseed oil-soaked rags believe to have caused Bainbridge house fire

Bainbridge Island Fire responded to a house fire at 9:14 a.m. Thursday morning

Example video title will go here for this video

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A house fire broke out on Bainbridge Island Thursday morning.

The two-story residential structure was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene around 9:14 a.m. Flames could be seen coming through the roof, according to Bainbridge Island Fire Deputy Chief Jeremy Mendola.

Bainbridge Island Fire upgraded the fire to a two-alarm response, calling Poulsbo Fire, North Kitsap Fire, Central Kitsap Fire, and Navy region NW Fire in to assist in fighting the flames.

Two people escaped from the home. No injuries were reported.

For a daily roundup of everything you need to know for across western Washington, sign up for our 5 Things to Know email newsletter.

A dog reported to have been in the house has been missing since the fire.

Investigators believe that rags soaked in linseed oil, also known as flaxseed oil, in the home’s dryer are what sparked the fire.