Apartment fire breaks out in Bellevue while police negotiate with suspect

After the fire broke out, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody, according to Bellevue police.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A fire broke out at a Bellevue apartment complex while police and SWAT negotiated with a barricaded suspect Tuesday evening.

Bellevue police and SWAT responded to the complex on the 1600 block of 156th Avenue Northeast just before 3:30 p.m. The suspect, who was barricaded in one of the units, was allegedly involved in a domestic disturbance.

After a couple hours of attempting to negotiate with the suspect to come out of the apartment, a fire broke out in the unit. Officers emptied several fire extinguishers inside the unit in an attempt to put it out, but the fire grew quickly, according to police. At least one of the officers suffered from smoke inhalation.

The suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

The Bellevue Fire Department is currently responding to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.