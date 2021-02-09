Crews battle large fire at South Park Marina in Seattle

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire involving 13 boats at the South Park Marina in Seattle early Thursday morning.

SEATTLE — Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm commercial warehouse fire in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at South Park Marina after 2 a.m. The marina is located on the 8600 block of Dallas Ave. S, near 14th Ave. S and just south of the South Park Bridge.

At least 13 boats were involved in the fire, according to King County Fire District 2.

Crews were able to contain the fire to a single building. The fire was under control by 5:40 a.m.

One person, believed to be a worker, was treated for injuries at the scene and taken to Harborview Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Currently doing overhaul at the South Park Marina Commercial Fire. pic.twitter.com/DL7qECbQOj — King County Fire District #2 (@KingCountyFire2) September 2, 2021