Deadly crash blocks southbound lanes of I-5 near Arlington

The crash involving a car and a work truck occurred around 10 a.m. just north of the Stillaguamish River Bridge.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A deadly crash has completely blocked all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just west of Arlington near the Stillaguamish River Bridge Wednesday morning.

Trooper Jacob Kennett with the Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred just after 10 a.m. and involved one car and a work truck.

One person is dead and the other is critically injured, according to Kennett.

Troopers are at the scene investigating and working on a detour for traffic.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation's alert, medical aid and fire assistance are also on the scene.

WSDOT is responding to help set up a detour and traffic control for the incident. Kennett said it is expected to be an extended closure due to the "scale and severity."

In addition to the southbound I-5 lanes, troopers have also closed the northbound off-ramp at 236th Street due to the incident.

#Update The roadway will remain closed while a detour is being set. More info to follow. Thank you for your patience, drive safe. pic.twitter.com/S2eshFtATD — Trooper Jacob Kennett (@wspd7pio) April 6, 2022

The backup from the closure was at 6 miles b around noon., according to WSDOT.

Drivers should find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.