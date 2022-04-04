Deadly single-vehicle crash closes Elliot Avenue in Seattle's Uptown neighborhood Monday

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Seattle’s Uptown neighborhood after being extricated from his vehicle.

SEATTLE — A man is dead after crashing a vehicle into a utility pole in Seattle’s Uptown neighborhood Monday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) tweeted that crews were responding to the intersection of Elliot Avenue W and W Mercer Place shortly after 6 a.m. with reports of a truck colliding with a pole and possible wires down.

The occupant was reportedly trapped in the vehicle, the SFD said.

The male driver was extricated and in critical condition by 6:25 a.m. Despite life-saving efforts, the SFD said the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the SFD turned the scene over to the Seattle Police Department.

The crash briefly closed both directions of Elliot Avenue W while crews removed the driver from the vehicle.

As of 8:30 a.m., northbound traffic of Elliot Avenue W at W Mercer Place is reduced to just one lane.

Travelers are urged to seek alternate routes.

There has been no word on what caused the vehicle to crash. The utility pole does appear to be damaged as well, but no word was given on repairs or further impacts.

Update: The left NB lane of Elliott Ave W at W Mercer PL has been reopened while the two right NB lanes remain closed. Use caution and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/QgjMmVRyLE — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) April 4, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.