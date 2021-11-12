Northbound lanes of SR 99 reopen at Seattle's 1st Ave S Bridge following crash

The 1st Avenue S. Bridge in Seattle has become vital for Seattle commuters while the West Seattle Bridge remains closed for repairs.

SEATTLE — The northbound lanes of State Route 99 at the 1st Avenue S. Bridge reopened just before 6:10 a.m. following a crash Friday, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

SDOT originally sent a tweet about the collision shortly after 4:30 a.m., saying all northbound lanes were blocked due to a multivehicle crash.

All northbound lanes remained closed for more than an hour, causing major delays along northbound State Route 509 into South Park.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the collision, but there has been no word on any injuries.

While the West Seattle Bridge remains closed for repairs, the 1st Avenue S. Bridge is among the only routes for West Seattle residents to travel east across the Duwamish Waterway.

