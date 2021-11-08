Seattle's waterfront improvements continue with new lanes opening on Alaskan Way

Improvements along Alaskan Way are a part of the Waterfront Seattle Program.

SEATTLE - Traffic along Seattle's waterfront is expected to get a little less congested beginning next week.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is expected to begin transitioning traffic along Alaskan Way to use the new southbound lanes between S Main and S King streets. The lanes are expected to be fully open by Monday, Nov. 15.

The new lanes have been in the works for two years as part of the Waterfront Seattle Program.

Beginning Friday evening, Alaskan Way will be reduced to one lane in each direction between S King and Columbia streets for final preparations.

Then on Monday morning, crews will move southbound traffic onto the new concrete lanes as well as open new features along the roadway meant to improve the experiences of pedestrians, bicyclists and bus riders.

In addition to the two southbound lanes, Alaskan Way will feature a new southbound transit lane, new sidewalks near the waterfront, a portion of the new two-way protected bike path, new crosswalks across Alaskan Way and the first area of the new park promenade between S Washington Street and Yesler Way.

Construction will continue in the area north of Yesler Way and west of the southbound transit lane.

During the weekend transition phase, officers will be on hand to help direct traffic, according to SDOT.

In early 2022, a new northbound transit-only lane will be opening on Alaskan Way S. There will also be new bus stops in both directions in Pioneer Square.

Following Monday’s reopening, drivers can expect the lane configuration to remain the same until another shift in early 2022 when new lanes on the east side of Alaskan Way are expected to open between Marion and Union streets.