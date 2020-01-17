CLALLAM BAY, Wash. — Authorities in Clallam County are searching for a man who disappeared during this week’s heavy snowfall.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Mathew Warren Dean hasn’t been heard from or seen since the morning of Jan. 14. His family reported him missing the following evening.

Dean is a Neah Bay resident and borrowed the family’s car to go to Port Angeles but didn’t make it there. His car was found in a ditch in the snow along Highway 112 near milepost 26 on the evening of Jan. 14.

A person passing by spotted the vehicle and saw footprints along the highway leading away from the vehicle back towards Neah Bay, sheriff officials said.

Clallam County experienced heavy snowfall the evening of Jan. 14 into the next morning.

Clallam County deputies are now canvassing nearby neighborhoods, asking if anyone has seen Dean.

Dean was driving a white 2007 Toyota Camry with Washington license plate BKP7728. He is described as Native American, about 5'10'', 155 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Clallam County Sheriff's Office at 360-417-2459.

RELATED: Snow slams Olympic Peninsula, northwest interior but dodges south of Seattle

RELATED: Snoqualmie Pass pummeled with 82 inches of fresh snow