'Several' cats die in early morning Bothell house fire

BOTHELL, Wash. — Several cats died in an early morning house fire in Bothell, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR).

Two adults and three children were able to safely evacuate from the home. An elderly adult living in an RV next to the property was able to evacuate with help.

Crews were called to the fire at a manufactured home on the 19700 block of 43rd Avenue Southeast. Several cats were reported to still be inside the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters entered the house and found heavy flames coming up from the floor, spreading to the walls and onto the ceiling.

The nearest fire hydrant was producing high water pressure, but had low volumes of water, forcing firefighters to fight it from outside. The fire was eventually knocked down. During the process of checking for hotspots, firefighters found seven cats that were still alive and multiple others that died in the fire.

The occupants of the home were awoken by the smell of smoke. Crews did not find working smoke detectors in the house. SRFR urged everyone to make sure they have a working smoke detector in every bedroom and livable space and to practice an escape plan.