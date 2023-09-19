2 injured in shootout at Auburn gas station

They were both taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

AUBURN, Wash. — Two people were injured in a shootout at an Auburn gas station Tuesday evening.

At around 6 p.m., Auburn Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Chevron on 5100 Auburn Way North. Officers found one person with a gunshot wound when they arrived.

Quickly after that, another man was found with a gunshot wound in Kent.

According to the Auburn Police Department, one of the shooters was standing outside of the car and the other was inside. A confrontation between the two led to an exchange of gunfire. The shooter in the car drove off and was later found in Kent, while the other shooter was found at the scene.

Both of them were taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

APD does not think the shooting was random and is now looking for the connection between the two.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Auburn Police Department tip line at (253) 288-7403.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.