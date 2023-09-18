Female clerk assaulted at Normandy Park gas station

NORMANDY PARK, Wash — A female clerk at a Normandy Park gas station was heavily assaulted on Sept. 15 during a robbery.
The surveillance camera footage shows six men at the Friendly Normandy Market stealing money from the till and grabbing items from the store at about 9 p.m.
The Normandy Park Police Department reports the men stole two cars before arriving and used them to escape. Police have since recovered the cars but are still investigating the identity of the suspects.
The clerk was not seriously injured.
