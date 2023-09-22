Capitol Hill community helps King of the Hill grocery owner after emergency surgery

After owner, and beloved neighbor, Abraham Aklilu had emergency surgery, the community is raising funds to cover his medical costs.

SEATTLE — Just days after his emergency brain surgery, a Capitol Hill business owner is recovering with his family while his customers are fundraising to help him pay for the staggering medical bills.

Abraham Aklilu is the owner of the East Olive Way King of the Hill convenience store, which he has owned for 20 years.

Aklilu became ill and was rushed to the hospital where doctors discovered he had bleeding in his skull that was putting pressure on his brain, according to a fundraiser created for Aklilu. He was rushed into emergency brain surgery early on the morning of Sept. 14.

"This was a very scary time for Abraham, his family and his friends; if left untreated, or if the surgery did not go well the condition could have led to a stroke that could have caused paralysis or even death," the fundraiser states.

Luckily, the surgery did go well and Abraham is recovering, according to a colleague.

His medical expenses will likely exceed $100,000 and there is unlikely to be insurance coverage, according to the fundraiser.

Neighbors, friends and longtime shoppers of King of the Hill are banding together to help raise money to assist Aklilu with his medical expenses. So far, people have donated $20,000 toward a $100,000 goal.

Michael DeGidio said Aklilu is the king of Capitol Hill.

"We carried the entire North Broadway neighborhood through the pandemic," DeGidio said. "He stayed open, always smiled, and put a smile on everyone’s face during an uneasy time."