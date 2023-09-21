Young healthcare worker becomes 1,000th blood stem cell donor at Be The Match's Seattle Collection Center

The Seattle nonprofit donor collection center was established to address the growing need in the Northwest.

SEATTLE — In a remarkable act of selflessness, a young healthcare worker from California has become the 1,000th donor to contribute life-saving blood stem cells to a patient battling blood cancer through the Be The Match/National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP).

This heartwarming milestone comes as Be The Match celebrates three decades of dedication to curing people fighting blood cancers and blood diseases. The NMDP has managed the most diverse marrow registry in the world and works every day to save lives through transplant.

Journey to this achievement began in February 2020 when Be The Match opened its Seattle Collection Center, just weeks before the city became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. This nonprofit donor collection center was established to address the growing need for additional apheresis capacity in the Northwest region of the country.

Apheresis is a non-surgical process used to collect peripheral blood stem cells (PBSC), which play a vital role in blood stem cell transplants, commonly known as bone marrow transplants. These transplants offer a lifeline of hope to individuals battling blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as blood diseases like sickle cell disease and aplastic anemia.

PBSC collection, the method employed in nearly 80% of donations, has proven to be a game-changer in the fight against these devastating diseases.

The Seattle Collection Center has played a pivotal role in this mission, having already contributed 315 donations this year alone. As it celebrates the 1,000th donation, the center stands as a symbol of hope and solidarity, where individuals from diverse backgrounds come together to save lives and make a meaningful impact on the fight against blood-related diseases.

Clinical Manager Hannah Erskine says the 1,000th donor's act of kindness reflects the spirit of compassion that continues to drive Be The Match's vital work.

“I’ve been a nurse for 10 years and these donors are the most giving and compassionate people," Erskine said.

With each new donor, the organization inches closer to its goal of ensuring that no patient is left without a chance at life-saving treatment.