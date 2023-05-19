'SAVOR Life' campaign with Tariq Woolen from the Seahawks! | Local Lens Seattle

What a meaningful day! I got to help get the word out about the critical need for blood in our region along with some big names. Sponsored by Bloodworks Northwest.

Example video title will go here for this video

RENTON, Wash. — ‘The Young Bloods’ as Bloodworks Northwest calls them- Tariq Woolen of the Seahawks, Cal Raleigh of the Mariners and Olivia Moultrie of the Thorn- are helping get people excited about donating blood.

I went to an event at the Renton Top Pot 🍩 doughnuts where I got to meet Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen. I am a HUGE Seahawks fan, so this was an awesome experience. Woolen returns to Seattle this year as one of the NFL’s top defensive backs after being named a finalist for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. As much as he loves football – community has a special place in his heart.

It's the second year of “SAVOR LIFE. SAVE A LIFE,” a campaign highlighting our region’s critical need for blood donation. This dynamic campaign features some of your favorite local athletes, of course, along with a diverse community of local restaurants curated by Intentionalist. It runs from May 1-July 31.

Bloodworks Northwest is responsible for providing a safe and reliable blood supply to Pacific Northwest hospitals. The organization aims to urge the community, in a fun and engaging way, to step up and help save lives.

Intentionalist is an online guide to intentional spending. It focuses on supporting small businesses and diverse local communities by making it easy to find local restaurants and other businesses owned by women, people of color, veterans, indigenous people, members of the LGBTQ community, and disabled people.

Participating Intentionalist businesses will celebrate blood donors by “giving a bite for donating a pint,” offering a $5 voucher good at more than 20 participating restaurants from Eugene, Oregon, to Bellingham, Washington.

During the week, the FREE BITE FRIDAY businesses will be announced via Bloodworks NW social channels. The first 56 people in line at each location will receive a FREE BITE – from free lunch or breakfast to doughnuts, bagels, ice cream or tamales. And why 56? FREE BITE FRIDAY is an opportunity to educate and inspire the community to donate blood, including the fact that every 56 days someone can donate blood.

To learn more about the campaign and how you can help save lives, visit bloodworksnw.org/savorlife.

This video is sponsored by Bloodworks Northwest.