5 rescued from Bellevue apartment fire, 1 seriously injured

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Five people were rescued from an apartment fire in Bellevue Wednesday morning, one suffering serious injuries.

The Bellevue Fire Department responded around 3:30 a.m. to the apartment building in the northeast part of the city.

The fire was reported on the third floor with heavy flames showing initially.

Originally crews said that of the five people rescued, only one was taken to the hospital. However, firefighters later reported a total of three people had to be transported, one with serious injuries and two with more minor injuries.

Firefighters reported flames coming through the roof and front of the building.

As crews were still working on putting out the attic fire