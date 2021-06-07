Man suspected of killing his estranged wife inside Bellevue bar held on $3 million bail

A judge found probable cause to hold Dylan Jennings for investigation of first-degree murder on Wednesday.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The man police say shot and killed his estranged wife inside Sam's Tavern in Bellevue is being held on $3 million bail.

A judge found probable cause to hold Dylan Jennings for investigation of first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Jennings did not appear in court.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on July 5. Witnesses told police at the time a woman was shot and a suspect fled.

Officers found a woman, a 26-year-old employee of Sam's Tavern, with a gunshot wound and immediately began life-saving measures. Police said crews with the Bellevue Fire Department gave the woman first aid when the scene was clear, but the woman died from their injuries.

Investigators said the man entered the business and opened fire. There were very few customers inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Jennings, 34, was arrested in Bellevue shortly before midnight following a manhunt, police said. He was cooperative when they found him.