Bellevue police chief leaving department for job in Ohio

Police Chief Steve Mylett accepted a job as chief with the city of Akron, Ohio. A nationwide search will be conducted to find a replacement.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett announced Thursday he is leaving the department and accepted the chief position with the city of Akron, Ohio.

Mylett served as the department’s top cop since 2015. He will begin his new role in Akron on August 9.

The city will conduct a nationwide search for a replacement. Plans for an interim chief will be made in the coming days, the city said.

“Steve has done an outstanding job leading the department over the last six years during an unexpectedly turbulent and transformative time,” said Bellevue City Manager Brad Miyake. “His dedication to public service, community outreach, staffing recruitment and crime reduction efforts have enhanced Bellevue’s reputation as a safe and thriving community. I wish him and his family the best as he transitions to a new city.”

Mylett did not say why he was leaving the department but shared the following statement:

“It has truly been a privilege to serve the Bellevue community and to work alongside the dedicated and courageous men and women of the Bellevue Police Department. It has been my greatest honor to serve as chief of police under the leadership of City Manager Brad Miyake. I am truly conflicted about leaving, but I know I leave the department in good hands and I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my tenure.”