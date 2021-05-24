Bellevue expands outdoor dining for dozens of restaurants

Restaurants hope to see a boost this summer with more access to outdoor dining and make up for pandemic losses.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — After a tough year, Bellevue restaurants are hoping to see a summer boost. The city is giving restaurants the option for increased outdoor dining space along street parking and in parking lots.

For many restaurants, this "al fresco" style dinning is in addition to outdoor space already created for the pandemic. City officials said more than 50 restaurants are participating.

"It's a nice way to accommodate what every, single restaurant is going through," said 520 Bar & Grill's Assistant General Manager Taylor Reames.

The 520 Bar & Grill was part of Bellevue's pilot program in 2020. City officials said they received "overwhelming positive feedback." A city survey found that 84% of residents said outdoor dining played a significant role in their decision to dine out in their neighborhood.

"It's weird because it's the street, but a lot of people really like," Reames said.

Spots along Main Street in Old Bellevue have decorated the street dining with lights, plants and art. Restaurants hope the increase in space will help make-up for losses from the pandemic.

"Last year, when people were reluctant to sit inside it was a tremendous boost. It brought us back to almost a normal month," said Bis on Main owner Joe Vilardi, "Now that things have quieted down we can expect that it's going to be over normal."

Vilardi said his outdoor dinning space has tripled because of the city program.

"We're looking forward to a long, productive, successful summer," Vilardi said.