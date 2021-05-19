Black-owned Seattle soul restaurant named one of the best in the world

Communion in Seattle's Central District was just named one of the top 12 best new restaurants in the world.

SEATTLE — A Seattle restaurant was just named one of the top 12 best in the world -- which means, good luck getting a reservation at Communion in the Central District.

An idea four years in the making came to life in December of last year.

"I don't like the word fusion but I guess I can use it in this sense, we're definitely infusing a lot of cultural aspects into the cuisine but it's still us, you feel me, this is how I grew up," said Damon Bomar.

Chef Kristi Brown and her son Damon Bomar wanted to create a space where people felt at home while enjoying a bit of Seattle Soul.

"It's a place where we just wanted to see our dreams realized," said Bomar.

The food experience has caught on globally. Conde Nast Traveler named Communion one of the top 12 best new restaurants in the world.

"That's huge, that's huge, honestly, I think we're still processing it," said Bomar.

It's a recognition that enhances the significance of this moment.

"I think that there's a lot of synergy around the CD [Central District] and bringing Black businesses back in," said Bomar.

The restaurant sits on the ground floor of the Liberty Bank Building. The original building housed the first Black-owned bank in the Pacific Northwest.

"It's a beautiful thing especially being in the CD historically Black neighborhood and see the changes, see the things that have gone down," said Bomar.

Chef Brown's signature black-eyed pea hummus and unique variations of soul food are drawing even more people to the Central District.

"We're pretty booked up right now," said Bomar.

Right now, reservations are booked through the end of June. Bomar suggests following the restaurant on social media for any reservation updates.