City of Bellevue continues its search for operator for proposed 'Safe Parking Pilot Program'

BELLEVUE, Wash. — For the third time in nine months, the City of Bellevue is asking for organizations to apply to run its proposed "Safe Parking Pilot Program." It's meant to help homeless people living in their cars.



"We know how badly this is needed, we don't take this need lightly and it's very important to us to get this program launched as quickly as we can," said Nico Quijano, the Homelessness Outreach program manager for the City of Bellevue. “This is a very urgent need. My team goes out and conducts outreach to folks experiencing homelessness on a daily basis, so we see the people who could benefit from this program on a daily basis."

His team estimates there are 54 people in Bellevue living out of their vehicles. The pilot program focuses on providing a safe space for about 20 people to park and live in this city owned property off 116th Avenue. The program, originally proposed in January will provide access to bathrooms and showers as well as on site resources to get people housed.

Three organizations have applied, but the city said none are the right fit for the job.



Quijano said despite the lack of success, the city is doing what it can to ensure capable organizations apply.

"Having conversations with organizations that are likely to apply and letting them know what we'll need to see and letting them know what it will take to run the program successfully," said Quijano.



The city hopes to select an operator in the coming weeks and is still optimistic the program will launch before the end of the year.



"Especially knowing what the need is and how badly its needed in the community, we're going to push to make sure we can, if at all possible," said Quijano.

Groups have until next Tuesday to apply.