Why social workers will soon staff a Bellingham library seven days a week

The move is intended to meet homeless people "where they are," as the numbers grow in Whatcom County.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Social workers will soon staff the Bellingham downtown library by Jan. 1 as homelessness in Whatcom County hits an all-time high. At the last count, more than 1,000 people were unsheltered in the county.

Social workers will assist patrons with resource connections and problem de-escalation. This is a move to meet people in a space they already consider safe will help move more people out of crisis and into stability.

"Our goal is to meet people where they're at," said Whatcom County Health and Community Services Response Systems Manager Malora Christensen, "[social workers will] also be there just to say, 'Hey it looks like you're having a struggle, right now. What is it that could help? Do you need transportation? Do you need to go to a stabilization center?"

As one of the most used libraries in the state with 1,000 visitors a day, homeless people and those in crisis are among its regulars.

Margo Margoli, a patron at the downtown branch several times a week for more than 20 years, said she feels for the homeless people she sees there on a day-to-day basis, "many of us have come close to times where we have to be creative with how we live and get some help."

"When we're able to sit down, build a rapport in a calm, stable place, and ask what's going on and how can I help, that really changes the environment," said Christensen.

According to Director Rebecca Judd, she does not believe homeless people are driving away children or families. She hopes the new social worker program will keep the library welcoming to all, "we believe this program will have the ability to save a life, help somebody who may be in immediate crisis, help somebody who may be sliding."



Library patron Margo Margolis simply hopes the stories of those struggling at the library will turn a new page.

"I think it will work," she said. "Instead of saying you must go to this place, it's saying we're right here."