Northwest Harvest kicks off Back 2 Action Campaign with an emphasis on volunteers

Volunteerism has been at an all-time low since the COVID-19 pandemic. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Volunteers are the life blood of food banks and hunger relief organizations (HRO).

Unfortunately, volunteerism has decreased dramatically across organizations statewide ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been a reported 70-80% decline in regular volunteers at state food banks and a significant increase in those needing those services.

Northwest Harvest’s Back 2 action campaign is designed to change that, with the goal of increasing volunteerism by 3,000 individuals to hunger relief organizations by the end of 2023 with the help of multiple organizations.

Northwest Harvest, KING 5, Washington Food Coalition, Safeway, Vault 89 and the Seahawks are all joining this initiative to help these organizations.

The campaign kicks off this Saturday, Sept. 23, aligning with the 10th anniversary of the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl 48 victory. On Saturday, Seahawks team members will join volunteers for a day of service at hunger relief organizations all around the Puget Sound area.