'Disappointing end result' for King County Regional Homelessness Authority's Partnership for Zero, executive says

The pilot project intended to try a new model of addressing unsheltered and chronic homelessness in Seattle's Downtown and Chinatown International District.

SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) announced it is "winding down" its Partnership for Zero pilot program, which was intended to try a new model for addressing unsheltered and chronic homelessness in Downtown Seattle and the Chinatown International District.

The program closure means KCRHA will have to lay off some staff.

The program aimed to "dramatically reduce" unsheltered homelessness in certain areas of King County. During its year-long run, the program "resolved" six long-standing encampments and housed over 230 people in Downtown Seattle and the International District.

Initial funding for the program has expired, and the agency said they and its partners "recognize that the need for unsheltered services in Downtown Seattle and the Chinatown International District is greater than the capacity for the Partnership for Zero pilot."

Moving forward, KCRHA said with limited resources at its disposal coupled with urgent needs in the community, the agency needs to focus on core functions like contracts with providers, systems administration and implementation of its five-year plan.

King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement that it was a "disappointing end result" for the Partnership for Zero program. Constantine said in the coming weeks, county leaders will be meeting with program leaders and financial supporters to "understand lessons learned and how best to move forward."