DUI arrests on the rise in Bellevue, police department says

There were 34 DUI arrests in the first three months of 2021. So far, there have been 52 DUI arrests for 2022.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) has seen an uptick in DUI arrests for 2022 compared to previous years.

In 2020, there were 42 DUI arrests in the first three months. There were 34 DUI arrests in 2021. So far in 2022, there have been 52 DUI arrests made by the department.

Bellevue Police Captain Landon Barnwell said the increase could be related to loosening pandemic restrictions.

"I think with the pandemic seemingly coming to an end and some of the restrictions and the mandates lifting, people want to get out, they want to socialize," Barnwell said.

The Bellevue Police Department is emphasizing DUI patrols due to the increase. Barnwell said DUI drivers have been caught at all hours of the day, not just during the night.

"I hear of us arresting DUI drivers during the middle of the day, during daylight hours," he said. "We have collisions that happen all day long, we're seeing it happen across the city but also at various times throughout the day."

Anyone caught driving under the influence could lose their license and be subject to various fines. Depending on the number of DUIs someone has had previously, the penalties can also increase.

"There can be some very serious consequences other than the most important one, which is potentially losing your life or potentially injuring or killing someone else," Barnwell said.

According to Barnwell, people have been caught driving under the influence in a variety of ways, including being involved in a collision, getting caught passed out behind the wheel at a red light, speeding, running red lights or stop signs or swerving on the roadway.

Anyone who notices a driver behaving in a way that indicates they might be impaired is encouraged to call 911.

"We will have officers respond to that area to look for that driver... it's very serious to us," Barnwell said.

Barnwell also encouraged anyone to step in if they notice anyone intending to drive under the influence.