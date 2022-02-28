Driver arrested for DUI after hitting Sumas police vehicle

A Sumas police officer was on a traffic stop Sunday night when their vehicle was hit from behind by an SUV.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The driver of an SUV was arrested for suspicion of DUI after hitting a police vehicle in Whatcom County Sunday night.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett, a Sumas Police Department officer pulled a commercial vehicle over on the 9300 block of State Route 9 around 9:30 p.m. During the traffic stop, the officer’s vehicle was struck from behind by an SUV.

Kennett said the officer and the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham for treatment.

Sumas police tweeted just before 6:30 a.m. that the officer was at “home and recovering.”

The driver of the SUV was arrested for DUI.