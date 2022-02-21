Man fatally shot by police in Sedro-Woolley was driving at officers, investigation finds

A man from Concrete was killed by a Sedro-Woolley officer, according to investigators. The exact circumstances remain unclear.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — A 51-year-old man who died after being shot by police last week in Sedro-Woolley was driving toward officers when the shooting occurred, according to an independent investigation.

David A. Babcock of Concrete was driving south on Fruitdale Road and approaching McGarigle Road shortly before midnight on Feb. 16 when his vehicle left the roadway, heading toward police officers, according to information from the Skagit-Island Multiple Agency Response Team.

"It's too early for conclusions as to why the driver took these actions or the resulting weapon discharge by police," investigators write. "These are complex investigations with many pieces of evidence to consider."

Babcock was shot in the head, according to the Whatcom County Medical Examiner. He died at St. Joseph's Hospital in Bellingham.

According to information from the Washington State Patrol, Mount Vernon police attempted to make a traffic stop for a possible stolen vehicle at College Way and Interstate 5 around 11:20 p.m. The vehicle, driven by Babcock, fled.

A Skagit County deputy spotted the vehicle.