Editor's note: the video above is from earlier this week while the strike was happening.

Alaska ferry workers reached an agreement with the state and ended its two week strike.

Union workers were at odds over a new contract.

At least three people from Bellingham were stranded in Ketchikan because of the cancelled boats.

The ferry connects Bellingham to coastal cities in Alaska and usually makes two stops a week in the summer.

The Port of Bellingham said it generates about $4.2 million a year for the local economy.