BELLINGHAM, Wash. — As the strike impacting the Alaska Marine Highway ferries continues, officials with the Port of Bellingham are hoping for a quick resolution.

“What’s at stake here for Whatcom county and Bellingham, is people throughout the region rely on regular ferry service,” said Michael Shepard, a commissioner with the Port of Bellingham.

Bellingham is the southern end of the Alaska Marine Highway system – a critical lifeline for isolated communities in Southeast Alaska, connecting them to the lower 48 states.

The Inland Boatman’s Union went on strike last week after failing to reach a contract agreement with the state. That led to cancellations on Alaska Marine Highway System ferries.

In a release Monday, the Alaska DOT said it still had not reached an agreement with IBU after 20 hours of weekend negotiations involving a federal mediator. The state said it believes the strike is illegal.

Union leaders told KTUU they believe the strike is legal, and called the treat of firing a scare tactic.

Shepard said he’s aware of at least three people from Bellingham stranded in Ketchikan because of the cancelled boats.

“They took the ferry up, and don’t have an easy way to get home,” he said.

But he’s also concerned by impacts in Bellingham.

“There’s people that work loading and unloading the ferry, selling tickets, people who have businesses in the ferry terminal that rely on traffic coming in and out,” said Shepard. “And we recognize over $4.2 million in annual economic revenue that’s generating by the sailing of the ferry boats here in Bellingham.”

Earlier this year, Shepard voiced concerns about a proposed Alaska state budget cut of 75% of the Marine Highway system’s funding, which would also impact ferry service.

For updated cancellations and impacts on the Alaska Marine Highway System, click here.