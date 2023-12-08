'The granddaddy of all logging shows' returns to Morton for its 80th year

Every August since 1937, the small town of Morton opens its doors for one of the biggest events in Lewis County.

MORTON, Wash. — The 80th annual Loggers Jubilee is taking place this weekend in Morton.

Thousands will attend the three-day event which celebrates Washington's rich logging history.

People come from all over for the lawnmower races, the Queen's Coronation, and the parade, but those aren't the biggest draw.

Big saws and big logs have everyone choked up in Morton. They call it, "The granddaddy of all logging shows." It's the Morton Loggers Jubilee.

"Well, Morton's a logging town, and even though we're kind of a smaller community than we used to be, we still try to bring the heritage back to the Jubilee by having these logging shows," says event managers Sonny and Linda Mettler.

Mel Lentz is a third-generation lumberjack. He's won more pro titles than any lumberjack in American history.

"Well, I've won the Battle of the Woods here several times. You know, I've won several events here over the years. So, it's always been a good contest, you know, a good competition," Lentz said.

History and tradition are what give this small town such a big heart.

"This is the second biggest event in Lewis County, the Southwest Washington Fair is the largest and we're next," says the Mettlers.

Sonny and Linda have been volunteering for over 40 years.

"We have, we put in a lot of time, you know, beyond this weekend. So, it takes a lot to have this program," says the Mettlers.

They love giving back to their town, but the Mettlers are in the works of passing on the torch.

"We're slowly trying to get other people involved, you know, taking on our jobs and doing it so that we keep this going because we've built it up over the last 40-some years and we want it to stay that way," they said.

Sonny and Linda are a big reason why the Loggers Jubilee has become one of the premiere shows on the west coast.

"I'm happy to make the trip from West Virginia to come out and compete here," says Lentz.