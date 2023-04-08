Tribes return to Salish Sea for canoe journey, reuniting after pandemic

AUBURN, Wash. — All week, tribes have been sharing stories and community as part of this year's canoe journey, "Paddle to Muckleshoot." It's the first time reuniting for the tradition since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The canoe journey offers an opportunity for canoe families to pass on skills, traditions and stories from one generation to the next, and to paddle and commune in unity with other tribes from across the Coast Salish region and beyond. Each journey includes a number of stops and events and days of protocol, in which tribes share songs, dances and stories.
Many participants also took part in the 1989 "Paddle to Seattle," organized by Emmett Oliver.
Here were the stops and dates for the 2023 Canoe Journey:
- Lummi (July 23)
- Sammish (July 24)
- Swinomish (July 25)
- Tulalip (July 26 and July 27)
- Suquamish (July 28 and 29)
- Muckleshoot (July 30)
- Muckleshoot Community Center (July 31 - Aug. 6)