Tribes return to Salish Sea for canoe journey, reuniting after pandemic

AUBURN, Wash. — All week, tribes have been sharing stories and community as part of this year's canoe journey, "Paddle to Muckleshoot." It's the first time reuniting for the tradition since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The canoe journey offers an opportunity for canoe families to pass on skills, traditions and stories from one generation to the next, and to paddle and commune in unity with other tribes from across the Coast Salish region and beyond. Each journey includes a number of stops and events and days of protocol, in which tribes share songs, dances and stories.