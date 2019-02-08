Blue Angels performances

The Blue Angels will roar across the skies for the 70th anniversary of Seafair. Performances will be Saturday and Sunday from 3-4 p.m. over Lake Washington. You can also catch the aerobatic plane air show both weekend days at 12:30 p.m. Watch the Blue Angels and hydroplane finals Sunday from 1-5 p.m. on KONG-TV (channel 6/16), king5.com, and the new KING 5 mobile app (iOS | Android).

Hydroplane races

Hydroplane races will take place all weekend long culminating with the H1 Unlimited hydroplane final on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The hydros only use the water for propulsion and steering, but not for floatation. When they’re going full speed, just a fraction of the hydroplane’s hull is actually touching the water.

Classic car show

For the first time, hundreds of classic cars and trucks will be on display at Genesee Park on Saturday. The car show awards ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. The car show is part of the paid ticket entry to the Seafair festival.

Sunny and hot

It will be a beautiful weekend to watch the races and air show. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 70’s to low 80s, and it will be even warmer Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80’s. Saturday may start off a bit cloudy, but that will quickly burn off for a mostly sunny day.

I-90 staying open

The I-90 floating bridge will remain open during the Blue Angels air show. The Blue Angels flight path was moved slightly south, removing the bridge from the safety zone required around the jets. However, that doesn’t mean you can stand on the bridge to watch the show. Washington State Patrol is expected to issue tickets to people parked on the shoulder or blocking lanes.

