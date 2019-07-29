The Blue Angels and hydroplanes are roaring back into town this week for the 70th anniversary of Seafair in Seattle.

Seafair brings a packed schedule of events to the water, skies, and all across town. Fleet Week started Monday with a parade of ships arriving at the Seattle waterfront.

RELATED: Seafair Fleet Week welcomes home sailors from Washington

The Blue Angels will be on display at the Musuem of Flight until their first practice on Thursday at 11 a.m. See below for the Blue Angels' full schedule and how to attend the Museum of Flight for free on Thursday night.

The hydros start practicing at Genesee Park on Friday, August 2 at 9 a.m. Friday's schedule includes a wakeboarding exhibition and several air shows. Saturday's lineup at Genesee Park kicks off with a classic car show, BMX show, more hydro racing and Blue Angels.

Seafair Weekend concludes Sunday with the hydroplane finals, awards ceremony, and the final Blue Angels airshow of Seafair.

This year, KONG-TV is proud to present live coverage of the Blue Angels and hydroplane finals on Sunday, August 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch all the action on KONG-TV channel 6/16, online at king5.com, or streaming on the brand new KING 5 app.

FREE DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

FREE DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Seafair Festival tickets are free on Friday and available to purchase for Saturday and Sunday. See the full Seafair Weekend schedule.

Blue Angels schedule

Thursday, August 1

11 AM - 1 PM - Blue Angels Airshow Practice

2:20 PM - 3:30 PM - Blue Angels Airshow Practice

5 PM - 9 PM - Blue Angels on display at Museum of Flight - FREE museum admission from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, August 2

1:25 PM – Boeing Seafair Air Show – Golden Knights Performance

2 PM - Boeing Seafair Air Show – Aerobatic planes over Genesee Park

3 PM - 4 PM - Blue Angels Airshow



Saturday, August 3 at Genesee Park

11:55 AM – Boeing Seafair Air Show – Golden Knights Performance

12:30 PM – Boeing Seafair Air Show – Aerobatic planes

3 PM - Blue Angels Airshow

Sunday, August 4 at Genesee Park

10:30 AM – Boeing Seafair Air Show – Golden Knights Performance

12:25 PM – Boeing Seafair Air Show – Aerobatic planes

3 PM – Blue Angels Performance

All flight and aircraft arrival times are estimates and subject to change.