5 things you need to know this Friday

Off-duty SPD officer involved in collision; Tacoma PD body cameras; Everett homeless camp shut down; Mayor Jenny Durkan interview; Seahawks season ticket holders.

An off-duty Seattle police officer was involved in a collision near a protest on Capitol Hill just after midnight on July 4.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD) blotter, the officer "was driving their personal vehicle at Boren Avenue and Olive Way, where a group of demonstrators had blocked the intersection."

The officer claimed they were navigating through an opening in the crowd when demonstrators surrounded their car. Another vehicle struck the officer's car, according to police.

Protesters at the scene claim the incident was no accident. They said the car, a blue Hyundai, circled their group twice before a vehicle driven by one of the demonstrators T-boned the off-duty officer's car, in an attempt to stop it.

Tacoma police will be wearing body cameras by the end of March, according to the latest plan laid out to the city council.

Following the purchase of the cameras and policy decisions between now and the end of 2020, officers and other personnel will be trained on the use of body cameras beginning in January. By the end of March, 255 personnel from the Tacoma Police Department will be wearing body cams in the field.

While the timeline reflects the council's desire for a "swift roll out," community activists say it's not happening fast enough and the program doesn't include dashboard cameras.

Thursday was moving day, once again, for more than 100 homeless people who recently set up camp on a vacant lot along Everett's Rucker Avenue.

They were there with the property owner's permission but had no permit. The city deemed the site a safety hazard and ordered everyone out. If the homeless didn't leave, the owner would have faced fines and possible legal action.

Rick Wilson, 64, a former construction worker who lost his home to foreclosure was one of the homeless forced to pack up. "I'm disappointed because it seems like all the efforts are being thrown in the trash can just like we always are," he said.

In a wide-ranging interview with KING 5, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she's open to expanding a program aimed at reducing police calls and increasing the number of trained mental health professionals on the street. But not at a cost of half the existing police budget.

She also reflected on the tumultuous events of the past month across the city and specifically the now-disbanded Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.

"I deeply, deeply regret the loss of life in and around Capitol Hill," said Durkan on Thursday, when asked if she'd like a do-over for any of the events in the CHOP.

Because of the "uncertainty" of the upcoming NFL season due to the coronavirus outbreak, Seahawks season ticket holders have the option to pause their membership.

Season ticket holders can either request a refund for the 2020 season or keep credit on account for 2021 renewal, according to an email sent Thursday to ticket holders.

Ticket holders who do not respond to the Seahawks will automatically be credited for the 2021 season if the upcoming season is canceled.

