5 cities, 5 days: Lake Stevens, Snohomish County's largest natural lake

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — KING 5 Mornings is hitting the road. The series "5 cities, 5 days" spotlights five western Washington communities and the true gems that make these places special.
We visited Lake Stevens, a city in Snohomish County about 5 miles east of Everett.
Here are five things you may not know about Lake Stevens:
1. Lake Stevens is the largest natural lake in Snohomish County with 8 miles of shoreline. You can fish, swim, boat and water ski on the lake.
2. You'll find the largest selection of beer in Snohomish County at Norm's Market. They are about 50 beers on tap, nearly 2,000 kinds of beer, a massive selection of vintage sodas and more micro beer kegs than most stores have six-packs.
3. The 9-foot tall chicken outside Norm's Market is legendary and is Lake Stevens’ most famous resident. It stood on top of the Chicken Drive-In restaurant and was stolen during high school senior pranks for a couple decades before the restaurant closed. It now lives in front of Norm's greeting customers as they walk in.
4. Lake Stevens now has its own farmers market, which started last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first year saw overwhelming success and this year, more vendors are serving the public at North Cove Park.
5. The heavy traffic on State Route 9 is a major problem for Lake Stevens. But plans are in the works for the Washington State Department of Transportation to build four roundabouts that will help ease congestion and make the intersections safer. The roundabout at SR 9 and State Route 204 is expected to make a big difference for drivers around the Frontier Village Shopping Center, where about a dozen lanes converge at the intersection.