5 cities, 5 days: Lake Stevens, Snohomish County's largest natural lake

Some of Lake Stevens' gems include a farmers market that started during the pandemic and Norm's Market, which has the largest beer selection in Snohomish County.

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — KING 5 Mornings is hitting the road. The series "5 cities, 5 days" spotlights five western Washington communities and the true gems that make these places special.

We visited Lake Stevens, a city in Snohomish County about 5 miles east of Everett.

Here are five things you may not know about Lake Stevens:

1. Lake Stevens is the largest natural lake in Snohomish County with 8 miles of shoreline. You can fish, swim, boat and water ski on the lake.

2. You'll find the largest selection of beer in Snohomish County at Norm's Market. They are about 50 beers on tap, nearly 2,000 kinds of beer, a massive selection of vintage sodas and more micro beer kegs than most stores have six-packs.

3. The 9-foot tall chicken outside Norm's Market is legendary and is Lake Stevens’ most famous resident. It stood on top of the Chicken Drive-In restaurant and was stolen during high school senior pranks for a couple decades before the restaurant closed. It now lives in front of Norm's greeting customers as they walk in.

4. Lake Stevens now has its own farmers market, which started last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first year saw overwhelming success and this year, more vendors are serving the public at North Cove Park.