Lake Stevens teachers helped inspire Chris Pratt's performance in new movie

He plays a combat veteran turned science teacher in 'The Tomorrow War' #k5evening

SEATTLE — New sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War marks some firsts for Lake Stevens native Chris Pratt.

It’s the first feature film in which he starred and served as executive producer, and his first major movie debuting on a streaming service.

The film tells the story of a science teacher and former combat veteran named Dan, who’s drafted into a war being waged decades into the future. Yvonne Strahovski plays a military commander.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to the stars via Zoom.

HOLCOMB: "After all of these years Chris, I think we can finally say that I have interviewed you in Seattle? Halfway?”

PRATT: “Yeah, it's true. Your apartment's amazing by the way, you look like you're on the cover of Good Housekeeping magazine, it's so pretty."

HOLCOMB: "You both brought it in this film, but I'm wondering in the case of an actual alien invasion, how long are you guys lasting and who are you pairing up with in real life to bring up your odds?"

STRAHOVSKI: (laughs) "I would like to think I'm lasting a long time. I don’t know if that's the reality though."

PRATT: "Man, I'd just bring someone for good laughs. Listen, we're all gonna die anyway - let's cut some really good jokes before we go."

HOLCOMB: "Was there any person or people who inspired your performance?”

PRATT: “Yeah definitely, I've got a couple of friends who are combat veterans. And then I'm really close with a lot of my teachers from Lake Stevens High School, whether it's Brent Barnes or Mike Hodgins, I still keep in contact with them. Ken Collins and Dave Goodwin, Bob Ingraham, I had a lot of really great teachers. I like that, I like the connection they had with their kids and their students and tried to emulate that."

HOLCOMB: "Dan does a great job of rallying the troops in the film - how did Chris do?"

STRAHOVSKI: "He's equally good at it. He's the life of the party. He comes to set, jokes around, but then gets real serious and present when he has to."

HOLCOMB: “The upside to streaming is that we can sit on our couches and watch, and eat whatever we want. What advice would you give people about watching The Tomorrow War?”

PRATT: "Put down your phone. That's something they make you do when you sit down to watch a movie, but we never do it when we're streaming at home. You're kind of scrolling through Instagram or the news or through Twitter, kind of multi-tasking when you watch a movie then you kind of look up when you think something cool is happening. I would say turn off your phone."

STRAHOVSKI: "I will say though, even if you did leave your phone on, you're never going to look at it. The movie takes you on a big roller coaster ride. You’re going to forget about it.”

PRATT: (laughing) “That’s probably true. That's probably true.”

STRAHOVSKI: “Not to crush your whole thing.”

PRATT: “All right fine, keep your phone on. Doesn't matter. You'll forget you have one.”