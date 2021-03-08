5 cities, 5 days | Bonney Lake has many lakes, trails and a lowland waterfall

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — KING 5 Mornings is hitting the road. The series "5 cities, 5 days" spotlights five western Washington communities and the true gems that make these places special.
We visited Bonney Lake, a city in Pierce County about 40 miles south of Seattle. It's a growing community that is popular with families.
Here are five things you may not know about Bonney Lake:
- The city is home to multiple lakes. Lake Bonney and Lake Debra Jane are stocked with fish. There are also five or six hidden lakes within the city.
- The most popular lake that draws people from all over Pierce County is Lake Tapps, where you can boat, canoe, kayak, paddleboard and swim. The public can access the lake at Allan Yorke Park, which is found on the southern shores on Lake Tapps.
- Bonney Lake is home to Victor Falls, which is one of a few lowland falls in western Washington. It's only 68 feet high. The trail at Victor Falls Park is closed until further notice.
- The most popular trail among residents is the Fennel Creek Trail. It's a peaceful place for people to walk their dogs or ride bikes with the family. More trails are being developed to connect to the Foothill Trail System.
- The downtown district has a mix of big box stores like Walmart and Costco but also charming local restaurants like CJ's Deli and Catering, where you can get fresh sandwiches and homemade pies.