5 cities, 5 days | Bonney Lake has many lakes, trails and a lowland waterfall

Bonney Lake is a growing community that has a lot to offer for families, including a robust trail system and easy access to Lake Tapps.

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — KING 5 Mornings is hitting the road. The series "5 cities, 5 days" spotlights five western Washington communities and the true gems that make these places special.

We visited Bonney Lake, a city in Pierce County about 40 miles south of Seattle. It's a growing community that is popular with families.

Here are five things you may not know about Bonney Lake: