3-year-old boy dies after being shot in Puyallup home Monday

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 3-year-old boy has died after being shot in a Puyallup home Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday on the 10800 block of 58th Street Court East. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) said deputies and the Puyallup Fire Department responded to the scene for a medical aid call.

The 3-year-old was rushed to Mary Bridge Hospital where he died from a single gunshot wound.

It is currently unclear what happened or how the boy was shot, but the PCSD said the boy was not home alone at the time of the shooting.

The PCSD is investigating. No other information is available at this time.