Puyallup man sentenced to nearly 4 years for assaulting an officer in Capitol riots

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A man who joined a mob in one of the most violent attacks on police during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

Devlyn Thompson expressed remorse for his actions before U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced him on Monday to three years and 10 months in prison. The 28-year-old from Washington state pleaded guilty in August to assaulting a police officer with a metal baton.

Prosecutors say Thompson joined a melee in a tunnel where a mob and police fought for control of a Capitol entrance for two hours.

Thompson entered a tunnel that led to an entrance to the Capitol on the afternoon of Jan. 6. There he joined a crowd that stole shields from officers and was part of a group that threw a larger speaker at a line of officers.

Thompson also picked up a metal baton from the floor of the tunnel and swung it at the line of officers in an attempt to knock pepper spray from an officer's hand.

He retreated from the tunnel after pepper spray was deployed.

In addition to 46 months in prison, a judge also ordered Thompson to pay $2,000 in restitution and serve three years of supervised released following his prison term.