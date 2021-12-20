Police investigating two deadly shootings in Tacoma

Two men were killed in two separate shootings hours apart in Tacoma. It is currently unknown if the shootings are connected.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to the first shooting around 9:15 p.m. Sunday on the 9100 block of S Alaska St. When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim unresponsive and began CPR.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second shooting took place around 12:24 a.m. Monday. According to the TPD, officers responded to the 1800 block of S. 93rd St after South Sound 911 received multiple reports of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive inside a vehicle in a parking lot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is currently unknown if the two shootings are connected. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to both shooting scenes.