Tire goes through windshield of passenger van on NB I-5 in Lakewood, killing 2

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Two people died after a tire went through the windshield of a passenger van on Interstate 5 near Lakewood on Thursday morning.

The accident happened just after 5:30 a.m. on northbound I-5 near the Bridgeport exit. The right lane and off-ramp to Bridgeport are closed, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The tire broke through the windshield of a 15-passenger van carrying eight people. Several people were struck by the tire. One person was taken to the hospital and five other passengers were uninjured.

Law enforcement does not know where the tire came from. A WSP trooper said it's possible another driver may have hit the tire and it popped up and hit the van, or it could have come off another car and then hit the van.

