West Seattle smoke shop hit with a smash-and-grab for the seventh time in a month

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a smoke shop in West Seattle was hit with a smash-and-grab early Wednesday morning.

The owner of the store told KING 5 this is the seventh time his store has been robbed since Aug. 24. The store, Global Smoke and Vape Shop on 35th Avenue was also hit Tuesday morning.

The owner had just recently finished boarding up the storefront.

He estimated about $10,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

Surveillance video shows a car smashed into the storefront with multiple suspects crawling through the wreckage to reach the inside of the shop.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.