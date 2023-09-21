Semi truck carrying fish overturns on northbound I-5, closes all lanes

Traffic is currently getting by on the left shoulder of the interstate at milepost 205.

ARLINGTON, Wash — A semi-truck that was carrying fish rolled over on Interstate 5 near Arlington Monday morning, spilling the contents across all lanes of the highway.

The accident happened on the northbound side of the interstate, near milepost 205.

Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol said all lanes of traffic are closed, but cars are getting by on the left shoulder. The backup due to the accident is three miles long.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.