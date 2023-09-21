5 suspects arrested after crash while fleeing from Renton burglary

The King County Sheriff's Office says two vehicles were also impounded.

RENTON, Wash. — Five people were taken into custody early Thursday morning after fleeing an active burglary and crashing their vehicle in Renton, the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said.

KCSO said deputies were dispatched to a burglary call on Maple Valley Black Diamond Road in Maple Valley. An active burglary was in progress when KCSO said it arrived, and the involved suspects fled in three different vehicles.

One of those suspect vehicles ended up crashing at Northeast 4th Street and Jericho Avenue Northeast, and five subjects ultimately were taken into custody. Two vehicles were also impounded.

Renton police initially reported that a KCSO deputy had been involved in the crash, but KCSO clarified that none of its vehicles were involved in the accident, and none of its deputies were injured.