Puget Sound region's 'unhealthy' air quality could get worse through the weekend

Some parts of the region have already dipped into "very unhealthy." Forecasters aren't sure when it will all blow over.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Wildfire smoke is darkening skies and emptying streets throughout the region.

A fire burning in Snohomish County east of Darrington is adding to the trouble.

"It's so bad I can't even breathe," gasped one woman as she tried to shop in Arlington on Friday.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Friday deemed the air "unhealthy" for everyone, not just for the pregnant or elderly.

The air quality deterioration is mainly because of the smoke is billowing into the Puget Sound region from the monumental fires in California and Oregon.

Agency Forecaster Joel Creswell said could slip into the "very unhealthy" category over the weekend. As of Friday afternoon, some areas were already there.

"There's just so much smoke out there. There's a lot of smoke still out over the ocean so it's just really hard to predict at this point when it's going to end."

Creswell said smoke particles many times finer than the width of a human hair can cause big health problems.

"Those can go deep into your lungs and they can also pass from your lungs into your bloodstream. They can affect your respiratory health and they can also affect your circulatory system," he said. "They're affecting you not only in ways you can feel, we can all feel the smoke in our lungs when we go outside, but they're also affecting you in ways that you can't feel."

All this comes under the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many restaurants have recently been allowed to expand their seating areas outside to increase business.

People who are especially vulnerable to serious cases of COVID-19 are also vulnerable to air pollution.

With everyone being advised to avoid the outdoors as much as possible throughout the weekend, it will likely be a tough few days for everyone as people head back indoors.

For the next couple of days, at least, people should keep their doors and windows shut, limit their time outside and avoid exercising outside.