How to check air quality in western Washington and protect yourself from wildfire smoke

On Friday, air quality ranged from unhealthy for sensitive groups to very unhealthy in western Washington, according to AirNow.

SEATTLE — As wildfires burn across Oregon, California and Washington, cities around the Puget Sound region were inundated with smoke this week.

Check the air quality index and forecast for your city on AirNow, which collects air quality information from dozens of agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and the Washington State Department of Ecology.

The air quality index (AQI) is a measure of how healthy the air is with higher values indicating more air pollution.

On Friday morning, air quality was unhealthy in many cities across the Puget Sound region, including Seattle (AQI 172), Tacoma (169) and Kent (161), according to AirNow. Unhealthy air quality means some members of general public may experience health effects, and people in sensitive groups may see more serious side effects.

Air quality was slightly better in Snohomish County, measuring unhealthy for sensitive groups in Everett (105).

The worst air quality in the region was on the Washington coast with Aberdeen (209) and Taholah (234) measuring very unhealthy air, which means the risk of health effects is increased for everyone.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wildfire smoke can irritate your lungs, cause inflammation, affect your immune system and make you more prone to lung infections, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) says children, people over 65 years old, and those with existing health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease or history of stroke are most affected by air pollution.

DOH recommends these tips to take care of yourself and your family when air quality is poor due to wildfire smoke: