Western Washington University student stuck paying rent after his classes return online

The university will have a mix of online and in-person classes because of the coronavirus pandemic, saddling at least one student with a lease he no longer needs

BELLINGHAM, Wash — Students at Western Washington University started signing leases for apartments back in the spring, before anyone knew how bad the coronavirus was going to be.

Now, some are getting stuck paying rent for an apartment they no longer need.

Like many of us, Gilton Quick underestimated the coronavirus when he contemplated coming back to campus in the fall.

"I just made the assumption that everything would be over by September and it wouldn't be a big deal," he said.

Quick signed a lease for the Elevate Bellingham apartment complex in March — several weeks before COVID sent students home for the summer.

When they return, Western will be offering a mix of in-person and remote classes.

"Current plans are for 80 percent remote/online and 20 percent in-person," according to university spokesman Paul Cocke. "And like many other universities, all classes will be moved to online/remote after the Thanksgiving break."

Quick, a junior studying urban planning, said none of his classes are being offered in-person, so he asked about getting out of his $10,000-a-year lease.

Nelson Partners, a nationwide provider of student housing, owns Elevate Bellingham.

In an email to Quick, they said students are only being allowed out of their leases if "all classes will be held online" in the fall.

It's a technicality that is costing Quick dearly.

"The logic that they used was I could take an in-person class if I wanted to. The thing is, if I took an in-person class it wouldn't count toward my major or minor or any single requirement. It would just be my tuition dollars wasted."

Quick is now left trying to find a subletter during a global health emergency.

Adding to his stress, the terms of his contract state there is a $700 "transfer fee" just to be able to rent the apartment to someone else.

"It seems like they are preying on the students who are first time leasers or are just not reading it carefully," Quick said.

Regional Manager for Nelson Partners Jasmine Brooks said in an email to KING 5 news that they are making some accommodations for students.

"We understand that our students and the university are experiencing unprecedented times. In an attempt to alleviate some of the financial burden we have offered 50% off this fee. This hardship has effected (sic) all sides and we recognize our business and employees are not the only ones facing adversity," she wrote.

The company is "working with residents on alternatives and accommodation requests," she wrote.

Quick said he has not been offered that discount.

At this point it looks like he has little choice but to pay the rent or find someone else to move in.

An expensive lesson to learn in the midst of a pandemic.