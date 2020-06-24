Coronavirus updates: King County passes eviction protections for households, small businesses

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Masks are mandated in public areas throughout Washington state as of June 26.

8 new deaths and 516 new cases reported Monday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,284 deaths among 29,386 overall cases in Washington state.

487,059 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.0% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Wednesday, June 24:

King County passes eviction protections for households, small businesses

King County passed two new protections against eviction for households and small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new rules apply to renters in unincorporated King County, and is modeled on similar laws passed in Seattle. The protections are in place through March 1, 2021.

The ordinance provides residential tenants to cite circumstances occurring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to contest their eviction. The second protection allows a residential or small commercial tenant affected by the pandemic who fails to pay rent due before or by March 1, 2021 to pay the overdue rent on a reasonable repayment plan.

Washington state mandates face coverings

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced face coverings will be mandatory in public, both indoors and outdoors when it’s impossible to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others.

The order goes into effect Friday, June 26.

Inslee said that any style of face covering is acceptable.

"Any covering that will cover the nose and mouth will do in this case," he said at a press conference on Tuesday. "What you choose is your choice. We're just appreciative if everyone could think of this as the new part of etiquette in our state."

Inslee said the masks were necessary to mandate because coronavirus has continued to spread as the state reopens.

New Washington cases