What you need to know about coronavirus Saturday, Aug. 1

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

SEATTLE — 818 new cases reported Wednesday, along with 9 new deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,564 deaths among 55,803 overall cases in Washington state.

973,654 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.7% of those tests were positive.

Department of Health statistics delayed by outage

A reporting system outage means the Department of Health's coronavirus case reports and updates to its data dashboard will be delayed, the agency reported.

The data has not been updated since Wednesday, July 29

The agency also said it anticipated that negative test reports will be behind for a few days, impacting the positive test data. Data dashboard visualizations will be impacted for a short time.

Reporting is expected to be back to normal by early next week.

You’ve heard it plenty of times during the COVID-19 pandemic: Wear a mask. But you may not have heard what kind of mask you should use.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cloth face coverings, but that’s not all that specific. There are many different types of cloth masks, and more are being designed as the demand for them soars during the coronavirus outbreak.

Voters in vote-by-mail Washington state have had their ballots for Tuesday's primary for weeks.

And they have quite a bit to decide as they narrow down the candidates in an election where the top two vote-getters advance to the November election, regardless of party. Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who is seeking a rare third term, has drawn 35 opponents.

Results may take days to come in as the ballots, which must be postmarked or deposited in local drop boxes by Tuesday, arrive in elections offices throughout the week.

Virtual learning is part of an increasing number of fall reopening plans, and districts are facing pressure to improve after many students got left behind this spring. But investment in training varies widely as teachers start the school year during the coronavirus pandemic.

While some school systems have offered new guidance on teaching from afar, many educators feel like they’re on their own.